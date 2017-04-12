Congressman Mac Thornberry discusses international affairs - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Congressman Mac Thornberry discusses international affairs

(Source: KAUZ) (Source: KAUZ)
(Source: KAUZ) (Source: KAUZ)
Congressman Mac Thornberry Congressman Mac Thornberry
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Wednesday, Congressman Mac Thornberry was in Wichita Falls to discuss multiple topics including tension between Syria and North Korea, as well as the future of the NATO Alliance.

Thornberry represents Texas's 13th congressional district and serves as the Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee.

President Donald Trump met with NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg Wednesday afternoon.

Trump repeatedly questioned the relevance of NATO during the campaign but has changed his stance.

Trump said NATO "is no longer obsolete" because it has adapted to focus on handling the threat of terror.

“I also think the President was right when saying these other NATO countries need to do more to contribute to NATO's operations,” said Thornberry.

Thornberry also took the time to share his thoughts on the U.S. air strike on Syria and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“I think with the president has done last week in the military strikes against Syria have been a very positive step in not only telling Syria but the world the United States is not just going to sit back and let things happen,” said Thornberry.

Congressman Thornberry will return back to Washington D.C. following congresses Easter break.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Treasury: Mnuchin requested plane for secure communications

    Treasury: Mnuchin requested plane for secure communications

    Thursday, September 14 2017 10:48 AM EDT2017-09-14 14:48:09 GMT
    Thursday, September 14 2017 4:30 PM EDT2017-09-14 20:30:11 GMT

    Treasury: Mnuchin requested government plane for honeymoon because of need for secure communications.

    Treasury: Mnuchin requested government plane for honeymoon because of need for secure communications.

  • Barrel Racing is back at the Texas Oklahoma Fair

    Barrel Racing is back at the Texas Oklahoma Fair

    Thursday, September 14 2017 4:25 PM EDT2017-09-14 20:25:42 GMT

    Across the river from the carnival rides at the Texas Oklahoma Fair you will find all the livestock events at the J.S Bridwell Ag Center.   The 4D Jackpot presented by the Texas Oklahoma Barrel Race Association took place on Wednesday night. 

    Across the river from the carnival rides at the Texas Oklahoma Fair you will find all the livestock events at the J.S Bridwell Ag Center.   The 4D Jackpot presented by the Texas Oklahoma Barrel Race Association took place on Wednesday night. 

  • Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham coming to Wichita Falls

    Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham coming to Wichita Falls

    Thursday, September 14 2017 4:21 PM EDT2017-09-14 20:21:15 GMT
    (Source: Wichita Falls MPEC Facebook)(Source: Wichita Falls MPEC Facebook)

    American ventriloquist Jeff Dunham is bringing his Passively Aggressive tour to Wichita Falls. 

    American ventriloquist Jeff Dunham is bringing his Passively Aggressive tour to Wichita Falls. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly