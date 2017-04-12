Congressman Mac Thornberry discusses international affairs

Wednesday, Congressman Mac Thornberry was in Wichita Falls to discuss multiple topics including tension between Syria and North Korea, as well as the future of the NATO Alliance.

Thornberry represents Texas's 13th congressional district and serves as the Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee.

President Donald Trump met with NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg Wednesday afternoon.

Trump repeatedly questioned the relevance of NATO during the campaign but has changed his stance.

Trump said NATO "is no longer obsolete" because it has adapted to focus on handling the threat of terror.

“I also think the President was right when saying these other NATO countries need to do more to contribute to NATO's operations,” said Thornberry.

Thornberry also took the time to share his thoughts on the U.S. air strike on Syria and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“I think with the president has done last week in the military strikes against Syria have been a very positive step in not only telling Syria but the world the United States is not just going to sit back and let things happen,” said Thornberry.

Congressman Thornberry will return back to Washington D.C. following congresses Easter break.

