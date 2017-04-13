WFISD Teachers of the Year Announced

It was a big night for teachers in the Wichita Falls ISD, as the district named two overall teachers of the year Thursday.

Twenty six elementary and secondary teachers were nominated by each winning their individual campus teacher of the year.

This year’s winners were Michelle Keller from Milam Elementary and Jennifer Parker of Barwise Middle School.

Both winners were surprised by co-workers and family members.

They will now advance to the regional competition as representatives of the WFISD

“It is such a big deal, I'm just kind of speechless,” said Parker.

For Keller she was overcome by emotion and was even surprised by her parents via FaceTime.

“It's just amazing because I couldn't imagine this without my friends and family so it was just really amazing,” said Keller.

Of the 26 nominated teachers, if you added up all their years of teaching it would total out to 416 years of teaching.

All of us here at Newschannel6 would like to congratulate both Mrs. Keller and Mrs. Parker on this achievement.

Thank you to all WFISD and Texoma teachers for your great work, dedication and service.

2017 Wichita Falls ISD Nominated Teachers

Ashley Burross – Farris Head Start

Jamie Newberry – Booker T. Washington Elementary

Deanne Holcomb – Brook Village Early Childhood Center

Karen Evans – Burgess Elementary

Sarah Chisum – Crockett Elementary

Kirk Shaffer – Cunningham Elementary

Connie Parnell – Fain Elementary

Kay Hitt – Fowler Elementary

Kristi Donica – Franklin Elementary

Katie Miller – Haynes Elementary

Jennifer Shaver – Jefferson Elementary

Gloria Ornelas – Lamar Elementary

Michelle Keller – Milam Elementary *(2017 WFISD Elementary Teacher of the Year)

Christina Scruggs – Scotland Park Elementary

Della Pool – Sheppard Elementary

Megan Scroggins – Southern Hills Elementary

Denise Bilyeu – West Foundation Elementary

Monica Trevino – Zundy Elementary

Jennifer Parker – Barwise Middle School *(2017 WFISD Secondary Teacher of the Year)

Gwenna Gallenberger – Kirby Middle School

Jessica Borton – McNiel Middle School

Tommy Evans – Hirschi High School

Bryce Henderson – Rider High School

Deborah Pepper – Wichita Falls High School

David Boller – Carrigan Career Center

Melinda Krajca – Denver AEP

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved