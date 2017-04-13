WFISD Teachers of the Year Announced

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -
It was a big night for teachers in the Wichita Falls ISD, as the district named two overall teachers of the year Thursday.
Twenty six elementary and secondary teachers were nominated by each winning their individual campus teacher of the year.
This year’s winners were Michelle Keller from Milam Elementary and Jennifer Parker of Barwise Middle School.
Both winners were surprised by co-workers and family members.
They will now advance to the regional competition as representatives of the WFISD
“It is such a big deal, I'm just kind of speechless,” said Parker.
For Keller she was overcome by emotion and was even surprised by her parents via FaceTime.
“It's just amazing because I couldn't imagine this without my friends and family so it was just really amazing,” said Keller.
Of the 26 nominated teachers, if you added up all their years of teaching it would total out to 416 years of teaching.
All of us here at Newschannel6 would like to congratulate both Mrs. Keller and Mrs. Parker on this achievement.
Thank you to all WFISD and Texoma teachers for your great work, dedication and service.
2017 Wichita Falls ISD Nominated Teachers
Ashley Burross – Farris Head Start
Jamie Newberry – Booker T. Washington Elementary
Deanne Holcomb – Brook Village Early Childhood Center
Karen Evans – Burgess Elementary
Sarah Chisum – Crockett Elementary
Kirk Shaffer – Cunningham Elementary
Connie Parnell – Fain Elementary
Kay Hitt – Fowler Elementary
Kristi Donica – Franklin Elementary
Katie Miller – Haynes Elementary
Jennifer Shaver – Jefferson Elementary
Gloria Ornelas – Lamar Elementary
Michelle Keller – Milam Elementary *(2017 WFISD Elementary Teacher of the Year)
Christina Scruggs – Scotland Park Elementary
Della Pool – Sheppard Elementary
Megan Scroggins – Southern Hills Elementary
Denise Bilyeu – West Foundation Elementary
Monica Trevino – Zundy Elementary
Jennifer Parker – Barwise Middle School *(2017 WFISD Secondary Teacher of the Year)
Gwenna Gallenberger – Kirby Middle School
Jessica Borton – McNiel Middle School
Tommy Evans – Hirschi High School
Bryce Henderson – Rider High School
Deborah Pepper – Wichita Falls High School
David Boller – Carrigan Career Center
Melinda Krajca – Denver AEP
Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved