Final discussions for Wichita County jail bond

Tonight was the last chance for Wichita County voters to ask questions and get answers on a proposed 70 million dollar bond, which would pay for a new jail and Law Enforcement Center.

The new facility would be located off 287 next to the current annex.

The vote will take place on Saturday, May 6th 2017.

A lot is riding on whether the county will vote for or against this bond.

Currently, the estimated temporary county tax increase would be 5.5 center per $100 home evaluation.

Meaning a $55 yearly increase on a $100,000 home.

With unsafe and outdated facilities Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom said, the time to act is now.

“The longer we wait the more it's going to cost, it's not going to go down in price there is nothing that shows us that as a possibility,” said Gossom.

Andrew Speegle, assistant jail administrator has worked at both jail facilities for nearly seven years and said both are outdated and just not safe.

“Inmates can grab you they can get a hold of you and pull you up to the bars and that is terrifying,” said Speegle.

If the bond does pass the current jail downtown could still be used for transport, said Wichita County Sheriff David Duke.

As for the old jail cells those would then belong to the court house and there are no current plans at this time.

Judge Gossom said, if anyone has any questions before voting to contact his office. (940)-766-8101