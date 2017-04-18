Indivisible Wichita Falls holds Empty Chair Town Hall

The entire meeting was broadcasted over Facebook live.

An 'Empty Chair Town Hall' was held Tuesday night at Midwestern State University, where over 50 people attended.

The event was hosted by the group Indivisible Wichita Falls, a grassroots organization who claims Congressman Mac Thornberry refused to hold an in person town hall meeting in Wichita Falls.

For over an hour the floor was open to anyone who had concerns or questions for Congressman Mac Thornberry, who was not in attendance.

Topics ranged from President Trump to where Congressman Thornberry stands on the future of health care.

Jon Corley, Press Secretary for Congressman Thornberry said he is currently traveling throughout Europe and will be meeting with American troops as well as NATO allies.

Group leader Leeann Andrews said this meeting was their way to voice personal views on the current issues.

“It feels good to have a group that thinks the way you do,” said group leader Leeann Andrews.

Andrews now plans to tag Congressman Thornberry in the post that is full of questions and concerns all brought up this evening.

