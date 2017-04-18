Indivisible Wichita Falls holds Empty Chair Town Hall - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Indivisible Wichita Falls holds Empty Chair Town Hall

The entire meeting was broadcasted over Facebook live. The entire meeting was broadcasted over Facebook live.
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

An 'Empty Chair Town Hall' was held Tuesday night at Midwestern State University, where over 50 people attended.

The event was hosted by the group Indivisible Wichita Falls, a grassroots organization who claims Congressman Mac Thornberry refused to hold an in person town hall meeting in Wichita Falls.

For over an hour the floor was open to anyone who had concerns or questions for Congressman Mac Thornberry, who was not in attendance.

Topics ranged from President Trump to where Congressman Thornberry stands on the future of health care.

The entire meeting was broadcasted over Facebook live.

Jon Corley, Press Secretary for Congressman Thornberry said he is currently traveling throughout Europe and will be meeting with American troops as well as NATO allies.

Group leader Leeann Andrews said this meeting was their way to voice personal views on the current issues.

 “It feels good to have a group that thinks the way you do,” said group leader Leeann Andrews.

Andrews now plans to tag Congressman Thornberry in the post that is full of questions and concerns all brought up this evening.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Treasury: Mnuchin requested plane for secure communications

    Treasury: Mnuchin requested plane for secure communications

    Thursday, September 14 2017 10:48 AM EDT2017-09-14 14:48:09 GMT
    Thursday, September 14 2017 4:30 PM EDT2017-09-14 20:30:11 GMT

    Treasury: Mnuchin requested government plane for honeymoon because of need for secure communications.

    Treasury: Mnuchin requested government plane for honeymoon because of need for secure communications.

  • Barrel Racing is back at the Texas Oklahoma Fair

    Barrel Racing is back at the Texas Oklahoma Fair

    Thursday, September 14 2017 4:25 PM EDT2017-09-14 20:25:42 GMT

    Across the river from the carnival rides at the Texas Oklahoma Fair you will find all the livestock events at the J.S Bridwell Ag Center.   The 4D Jackpot presented by the Texas Oklahoma Barrel Race Association took place on Wednesday night. 

    Across the river from the carnival rides at the Texas Oklahoma Fair you will find all the livestock events at the J.S Bridwell Ag Center.   The 4D Jackpot presented by the Texas Oklahoma Barrel Race Association took place on Wednesday night. 

  • Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham coming to Wichita Falls

    Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham coming to Wichita Falls

    Thursday, September 14 2017 4:21 PM EDT2017-09-14 20:21:15 GMT
    (Source: Wichita Falls MPEC Facebook)(Source: Wichita Falls MPEC Facebook)

    American ventriloquist Jeff Dunham is bringing his Passively Aggressive tour to Wichita Falls. 

    American ventriloquist Jeff Dunham is bringing his Passively Aggressive tour to Wichita Falls. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly