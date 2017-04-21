Local coffee shop says it was the first to serve a “Unicorn Frap”

Frank & Joe's calls theirs the ‘Unicorn Frap’ and have been serving it for over a month.

Starbucks calls it the flavor-changing, color-changing, totally-not-made-up ‘Unicorn Frappuccino’.

“It took us about three days developing flavors and trying to figure out what people would like,” said owner Jessica Edwards.

So we went out, bought both and got some local test takers to try them both out.

“They're both pretty good, but the Starbucks one was kind of water down,” said Hogan Ryle.

Jessi Clayton said, “Personally I like that Frank & Joe's taste like real fruit”.

Edwards said it's about giving a quality locally grown product to the customer.

“When we hand it to a little kid and even a lot of men actually order them and say it's for their wives or girlfriends it's just fun,” said Edwards.

Starbuck’s ‘Unicorn Frappuccino’ is only out for a limited time and will stop serving April 23, 2017.

Frank & Joe’s “Unicorn Frap” will be available all year, located in Wichita Falls.

