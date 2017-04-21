Local coffee shop says it was the first to serve a “Unicorn Frap - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Local coffee shop says it was the first to serve a “Unicorn Frap”

Frank & Joe's calls theirs the ‘Unicorn Frap’ and have been serving it for over a month. Frank & Joe's calls theirs the ‘Unicorn Frap’ and have been serving it for over a month.
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Starbucks calls it the flavor-changing, color-changing, totally-not-made-up ‘Unicorn Frappuccino’.

Frank & Joe's calls theirs the ‘Unicorn Frap’ and have been serving it for over a month.

“It took us about three days developing flavors and trying to figure out what people would like,” said owner Jessica Edwards.

So we went out, bought both and got some local test takers to try them both out.

“They're both pretty good, but the Starbucks one was kind of water down,” said Hogan Ryle.

Jessi Clayton said, “Personally I like that Frank & Joe's taste like real fruit”.

Edwards said it's about giving a quality locally grown product to the customer.

“When we hand it to a little kid and even a lot of men actually order them and say it's for their wives or girlfriends it's just fun,” said Edwards.

Starbuck’s ‘Unicorn Frappuccino’ is only out for a limited time and will stop serving April 23, 2017.

Frank & Joe’s “Unicorn Frap” will be available all year, located in Wichita Falls.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Treasury: Mnuchin requested plane for secure communications

    Treasury: Mnuchin requested plane for secure communications

    Thursday, September 14 2017 10:48 AM EDT2017-09-14 14:48:09 GMT
    Thursday, September 14 2017 4:30 PM EDT2017-09-14 20:30:11 GMT

    Treasury: Mnuchin requested government plane for honeymoon because of need for secure communications.

    Treasury: Mnuchin requested government plane for honeymoon because of need for secure communications.

  • Barrel Racing is back at the Texas Oklahoma Fair

    Barrel Racing is back at the Texas Oklahoma Fair

    Thursday, September 14 2017 4:25 PM EDT2017-09-14 20:25:42 GMT

    Across the river from the carnival rides at the Texas Oklahoma Fair you will find all the livestock events at the J.S Bridwell Ag Center.   The 4D Jackpot presented by the Texas Oklahoma Barrel Race Association took place on Wednesday night. 

    Across the river from the carnival rides at the Texas Oklahoma Fair you will find all the livestock events at the J.S Bridwell Ag Center.   The 4D Jackpot presented by the Texas Oklahoma Barrel Race Association took place on Wednesday night. 

  • Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham coming to Wichita Falls

    Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham coming to Wichita Falls

    Thursday, September 14 2017 4:21 PM EDT2017-09-14 20:21:15 GMT
    (Source: Wichita Falls MPEC Facebook)(Source: Wichita Falls MPEC Facebook)

    American ventriloquist Jeff Dunham is bringing his Passively Aggressive tour to Wichita Falls. 

    American ventriloquist Jeff Dunham is bringing his Passively Aggressive tour to Wichita Falls. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly