Vernon holds candidate forum

The city of Vernon held a candidate forum Friday night, as they prepare for both a general and special election on May 6th, but for some early voting will begin on Monday.

Candidates running for City Commissioner and the School Board Place 6 and 7 had their chance to speak with the community and share their platforms.

The event was organized and moderated by Rev. Norris Thomas who felt the community needed to hear from all candidates before voting.

“The more educated we are about the candidates we put in, the more we can get out from them,” said Thomas.

A special election is also being held for charter changes.

One that will allow the commission to vote for an interim member to fill an open seat until the next general election.

For voters like Tony Yoakum he felt being educated before hitting the polls was very important.

He said, “I would like to know what these amendments are and what they really about before I look at the list and say is this a yes or no vote.”

Topics of discussion ranged from a new water line for the city of Vernon, the future of the school systems National Honor Society, and strengthening the communication between the school system and the community.

Rev. Thomas said it was important that the candidates hear what the constituent’s desire before voting begins on Monday.

