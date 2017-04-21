Iowa Park mother to host anti-bullying fundraiser

The event will be held at Texas Night Life.

An Iowa Park mother who lost her son after years of being bullied is now working on a project that she hopes will save lives.

Tyler Andrew Garcia would have been a junior this year at Iowa Park high school, but like so many children across world Tyler dealt with being bullied and harassed.

Now his mother hopes to share his story through anti-bullying billboards all across the country with Tyler's picture.

To help raise the money a fundraiser will be held on Sunday, April 23, 2017.

The event will be held at Texas Night Life in Wichita Falls.

Registration will start at 10 a.m.

Enjoy a poker run, mechanical bull rides, music, games and much more.

All donations will go towards Tyler’s anti-bully campaign.

