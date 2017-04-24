Progress continues for Vietnam Memorial Fundraising - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Progress continues for Vietnam Memorial Fundraising

Nearly $3,000 was raised by the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Nearly $3,000 was raised by the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

A Vietnam War Memorial sculpture is one step closer to coming to Lake Wichita in Wichita Falls after an unlikely partnership held a fundraising cookout.

The project as a whole is expected to cost nearly $170,000.

The original idea came from members of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Wichita Falls Chapter.

Earlier this month they were less than $22,000 shy from their goal.

But after partnering up with the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association they were able to raise nearly $3,000; bringing the total amount collected to just over $150,000.

Kimberly Florsheim, leader of the Daughters of the American Revolution, has been overwhelmed by the community support and partnerships.

“When they presented us with that check we shed a few tears, it was a pretty exciting,” said Florsheim.

The Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial will be sculpted by Garland Weeks, a Wichita Falls native and Vietnam Veteran himself.

Once this project is completed the memorial will be placed at Lake Wichita as part of the Lake Wichita Revitalization Project's Veterans Memorial Plaza.

