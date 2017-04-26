Vernon ISD approves District of Innovation plans

Vernon ISD is moving forward with plans to become a District of Innovation.

Like many schools across Texoma the Vernon ISD Board of Trustees unanimously voted, approving the plans presented by the District of Innovation Committee.

Vernon ISD Superintendent, Jeff Byrd said after months of putting these plan together, he felt it would allow the school district to do what is best for their students and the community.

“I feel like it is giving local control back to our communities and I say community not our district because we involve our staff, we involve our parents and our students in the community,” said Byrd.

By approving the plans to become a District of Innovation, it allows the school district to waive or be more flexible with state regulations.

Such as school start dates, teacher certification guidelines and teacher contract days.

Scott Mills, Principal at McCord Elementary said he was glad to see the plan passed and believes the changes will be beneficial to everyone, especially when it comes to flexibility.

Mills said, “It's a great plan, I think it will give Vernon the flexibility to take care of business, how we see fit for our kids.”

Other District of Innovations throughout Texoma include Burkburnett, Bryson, Crowell, Graham, and Windthorst.

And Superintendent Byrd is excited to add Vernon ISD to that list.

To see the full plans, click here.

