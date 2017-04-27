2017 Give Light Awards - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

2017 Give Light Awards

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

 The Junior League of Wichita Falls celebrated and honored non-profits and volunteers of all ages Thursday night, by presenting a total of nine different awards.

This year’s Life Time Achievement Award went to Felicia Douglas, the Legacy Builder Award was given to Gerald Hohfeld and the Emerging Leader Award went to Shena Barrett.

“There's no words to describe it it's really rewarding to give back to those who give back to the community,” said Jenni Lilley.

Congratulations again to everyone who won and those nominated and thanks for all you do for Texoma.

  • Life Time Achievement: Felicia Douglas
  • Legacy Builder: Gerald Hohfeld
  • Emerging Leader: Shena Barrett
  • Spirit of Collaboration: Healthline & Interfaith Outreach Services
  • Young Gun Award: Kaydon Jones
  • Dream Work Team Work: Salvi Family
  • Trailblazer: Nicholas Schreiber
  • Excellence in Corporate Engagement: United Supermarkets
  • Key Contributor: Wichita Adult Literacy Council

