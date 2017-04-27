2017 Give Light Awards

The Junior League of Wichita Falls celebrated and honored non-profits and volunteers of all ages Thursday night, by presenting a total of nine different awards.

This year’s Life Time Achievement Award went to Felicia Douglas, the Legacy Builder Award was given to Gerald Hohfeld and the Emerging Leader Award went to Shena Barrett.

“There's no words to describe it it's really rewarding to give back to those who give back to the community,” said Jenni Lilley.

Congratulations again to everyone who won and those nominated and thanks for all you do for Texoma.

2017 Give Light Award Winners

Life Time Achievement: Felicia Douglas

Legacy Builder: Gerald Hohfeld

Emerging Leader: Shena Barrett

Spirit of Collaboration: Healthline & Interfaith Outreach Services

Young Gun Award: Kaydon Jones

Dream Work Team Work: Salvi Family

Trailblazer: Nicholas Schreiber

Excellence in Corporate Engagement: United Supermarkets

Key Contributor: Wichita Adult Literacy Council

Copyright 2017 KAUZ News All Rights Reserved