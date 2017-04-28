Polling locations for Wichita County Election Day Saturday

Saturday, May 6th is Election Day in Wichita County.

Voters in Wichita County are voting early on two proposals in the county.

First is a $70 million Wichita County Jail Bond, also known as Proposition No. 1.

The second is to create a Wichita County Assistance District No. 1.

Below is a list of polling locations for Saturday, May 6th. The locations will take voters from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Box 1 - Fowler Elementary School 235-1152

Precincts: 101,102103,104,105,110,111,112

Box 2 - Texas Highway Department (Southwest Parkway)

Precincts: 107,108,109,113,114,115,116,117

Box 3 - Burkburnett Community Center

Precincts: 201,202,203,204,205,206,207,208,209,210,211

Box 4 - Wichita County Courthouse

Precincts: 301,302,303,304,305,306,308,311,312,

313,314,315,316,318,319

Box 5 - Iowa Park Friendly Door

Precincts: 307,309,310,317

Box 6 - West Wichita County Cooperative (Kamay, TX)

Precincts: 105

Box 7 - First Assembly of God

Precincts: 401, 402,403,404,405,406,407,408,409,410,411,412

Box 8 - Commissioner Precinct 4 Building (Electra, TX)

Precincts: 413,414

