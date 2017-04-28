Spectacular Afternoon

Thank goodness strong wind are gone and this afternoon is going to be very nice with sunshine and warm temperatures. Tuesday will be quite a bit warmer with south winds at 10 to 15 and highs in the mid 80s. Another cold front will come through Wednesday morning when we have a slight chances of rain. The cold front also brings strong north winds and cooler temperatures. Highs Wednesday will be in the 60s. We expect nice weather to finish out the worth week with sunshine and highs in the 70s.

John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist