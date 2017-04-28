Church hopes to raise $40,000 for missions trip - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Church hopes to raise $40,000 for missions trip

Church member in Chigwamba, Zimbabwe congregate under tree. Church member in Chigwamba, Zimbabwe congregate under tree.
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

A Texoma church is preparing for a missions trip to Africa, but a recent financial short fall has put the main purpose of the trip on hold.

Ian Klein sat down with the pastor, who is hopeful that with a little community support, they will still be able to raise the funds needed to make a difference worlds away.

John Clark Pastors Three Angles Seventh Day Church in both Bowie and Wichita Falls, with just under 200 congregation members combined.

Currently, 15 members of the church plan to travel to Zimbabwe in hopes of building a church and digging a new water well for a small village.

So far $10,000 has been donated for the new water well, but the church is still looking to raise $40,000 to build a new church for the village and fund the trips travel expenses.

“What we do on this earth it stays here, but what we can do for God and the Kingdom, that is eternal,” said Pastor Clark.

The church still plans to leave for Africa on June 7th, 2017.

Clark said no matter what he is going to find a way to get this money raised.

“[God] has called us to build this church for this village and they need it desperately, so I have to find a way,” said Clark.

$5,000 has been raised to build the new church with a total cost of $20,000.

As of right now those funds would only be enough to cover the cost of framing and a roof.

If you would like to help out or learn more about the project email John Clark at pastorjohnclark@gmail.com.

