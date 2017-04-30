Sen. Cruz: Prayers for those affected by severe weather in TX

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) released a statement following the deadly storms and tornadoes in East Texas Saturday.

“Yesterday, the strength and spirit of our East Texas community was tested by devastating tornadoes that took the lives of five Texans and injured dozens more. In the communities of Eustace, Caney City and Canton, local officials are leading recovery efforts while first responders rushed into danger, as they do without fail, to help all of those in need.

I have been in close contact with the authorities in Van Zandt and Henderson Counties and my office has offered whatever assistance necessary as they respond to this disaster. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of those who lost their lives, and with those who were injured yesterday evening. We pray for their quick recovery, and that all of those affected can heal.”

