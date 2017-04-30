Mustangs come up just shy in NCAA opener to Cameron, 5-4 - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Mustangs come up just shy in NCAA opener to Cameron, 5-4

By Quinton Walter, Sports Anchor, Reporter
LAWTON, OK (KAUZ) -

Midwestern State's 2017 campaign came to a close Saturday evening in the NCAA South Central Region #2 Championship as the No. 3 seed Mustangs were on the losing end to rival Cameron for the third time this month in a 5-4 defeat at the Streich-Henry Tennis Complex.

Midwestern State ends its season at 14-11 while Cameron improves to 17-10 and advances to the NCAA round of 16 at the Sanlando Park Tennis Center, May 9-12, in Altamonte Springs, Fla.

Similar to the two previous meetings this month, the Aggies held the advantage after doubles play taking two of three matches for the early 2-1 lead.

No. 25 Midwestern State was first on the board as Angel Palacios and Dylan Hall coasted to an 8-2 win over Bruno Babic and Keiran President on court two to put the Mustangs in front. Less than a minute later, the nation's 11th-ranked duo of Felipe Oyarzun and Mateo Velasco defeated No. 13 Ramon Toyos and Dillon Pineda, 8-3, at No. 1 doubles to even the match.

In a battle at line three, the 21st-ranked Aggies prevailed with Vinicius Santos and Julen Gutierrez edging out Chris and Denney Norrie, 9-7.

Oyarzun stretched the CU lead to 3-1 following a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Hall at No. 3 to begin singles play.

However, the Mustangs responded with back-to-back straight-set wins from Chris Norrie and Palacios. Norrie closed out his career with his fifth-straight win and 99th career victory in a 6-3, 6-0 rout of President on court six. The Wichita Falls native finished his career tied for 12th on the all-time wins list and fifth with 60 singles victories. Palacios followed shortly after with a 6-2, 6-4 result over Babic at No. 2 singles to knot the match up at 3-3.

No. 29 Santos put the pressure on the Mustangs with CU's fourth point of the day after a 7-6, 6-4 victory over 30th-ranked Toyos. The Torrelavega, Spain native closed out his career ranked seventh with 122 dual victories while placing fourth in all-time singles wins with 61.

Needing wins on the final two courts, Vasudev Vijayaraman came through for the Maroon and Gold in a 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 triumph over Velasco on court four to bring all eyes to the action at No. 5 singles between Pineda and Gutierrez.

Pineda forced a decisive third set with a second set tiebreaker victory after falling 6-3 in the opening set. However, Gutierrez rallied from a 5-4 deficit in the final set to pull out the 7-5 victory and clinch the victory for the Aggies.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ Sports/MSU Athletic Communications All Rights Reserved

