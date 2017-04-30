Hundreds without power across Texoma

The high winds across Texoma leave many without power.

Gordon Drake, the area manager for Oncor, said that around 9:00 PM about 230 of their customers were without power.

Drake said most people will have their power restored Sunday night. However, some equipment has been damaged by the strong winds and will need to be repaired.

Drake also wants to remind people that if you see power lines down, stay away from them and call 911.

If you have a power outage, call 888-313-4747.

