Cherokee County Residents Brace For Near-Record Level Flooding

Flooding across Cherokee County, Oklahoma on Sunday has left some residents seeking shelter.

Tahlequah, Oklahoma received over eight inches of rain in less than 24 hours Saturday. The American Red Cross has set up shelter for residents who left their homes.

Forecasters believe the Illinois River near Tahlequah will crest at 32.2 feet, breaking the record set back in December 2015. The record in 2015 was 30.69 feet.

Emergency managers say once the river crest it could take about 5 days for the water levels to drop below flooding.

