Man caught on camera returning stolen items

A Wichita Falls resident who caught a man stealing on their home surveillance camera said those items are now back at their house, and it was all caught on camera again.

In the video that homeowner sent to NewsChannel 6, the man can be seen placing the items on their porch, which is the exact same spot he took them from.

They said all this happened when no one was home Saturday night.

However, Crime stoppers still need your helping tracking down the person responsible.

The suspect was last seen in a white four-door car, wearing a blue baseball cap and gray stripped hoodie. If you have any information on who he is you are asked to call crime stoppers at 322-9888. You never have to give your name.

