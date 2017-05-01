Multiple car accident on Central Freeway in Wichita Falls - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Multiple car accident on Central Freeway in Wichita Falls

By Angie Lankford, Producer
Connect
(Source: KAUZ) (Source: KAUZ)
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

A multiple car accident on Central Freeway slows down traffic on the north side of Wichita Falls.


Crews on the scene say the accident, involving multiple cars, started just before 2:30 a.m. Monday morning near the overpass of Central Freeway and Airport Drive.

Authorities haven't released any information on a cause of the crash or any possible injuries.

Wichita Falls Police are currently directing traffic away from the area.

Stay with Newschannel 6 as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly