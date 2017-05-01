Service Masters Wichita Falls helping with clean-up efforts in Missouri

Texomans are playing a key role in clean-up and relief efforts in southern Missouri following heavy rains and flooding.

Service Masters of Wichita Falls is sending five workers to West Plains, Missouri for the next two to three weeks working to help with disaster restoration to get the town back to normal.



Service Masters Disaster Restoration Manager Larry Green was loading up company trucks and trailers before he and his team headed out to West Plains.



"It's a pretty rural community but they've got two car dealerships that should recede about this afternoon and a school that should recede about noon and we're going to clean that up this afternoon," said

Green said.



The flooding not only caused multiple road closures but also forced multiple businesses, schools and even government entities to shut down until the waters have receded.

