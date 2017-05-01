Wichita Falls Parks and Recreation Department "Summer Camp" registration opens

On Monday, May 1st Wichita Falls Parks and Recreation Department opened their registration period for the upcoming Summer.

Parents can now head down to the Wichita Falls Recreation Center in the downtown area of 11th and Indiana to register their kids (ages 6-12) for one or all the four summer camps sessions offered by the city.

Each session last two weeks from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and will cost $100 per child per session. However, space is limited to only 50 kids per summer camp session.

The city offers parents and kids the option to choose between two separate summer camps; Camp Summer Fun at Scotland Park Gym and Camp Lots-A-Fun at the Jefferson Elementary School Gym.

You can find out more information and also print out your child's registration form by visiting the Wichita Falls Special Events Website.