Lucy Park murder suspect said he did not pull the trigger

A Goree, Texas man arrested in connection with the murder of Roger Aliff on October 4, 2016, in Wichita Falls told police he was not the man who pulled the trigger.

The 60-year-old was found in Lucy Park just after 7:00 p.m. after a concerned citizen flagged down an officer.

Immediately following the shooting no suspects were named. But Friday a warrant was issued for Dustin Todd Hord's arrest.

The 37-year-old turned himself in that evening and gave a statement to Wichita Falls Police about what he said happened.

Hord told officers that he and a second suspect picked up Aliff from a house near 8th and Warford to get some drugs from Aliff.

Hord said he had a .25 caliber handgun between the front seats of the vehicle. Hord said as they drove through the neighborhood the second suspect began to argue with Aliff and the drug deal turned into a robbery.

Hord went on to say the second suspect took Hord's handgun from between the seats and shot Aliff in the leg and chest.

The pair drove Aliff to Lucy Park and left him there as they drove away.

Hord admitted to being a part of the crime and his information went along with evidence WFPD collected throughout their investigation.

The second suspect was not named in the arrest affidavit.

Hord is charged with Capital Murder and is sitting behind bars in the Wichita County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond.

