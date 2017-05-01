Lucy Park murder suspect said he did not pull the trigger

Police say officers shot and killed an armed man suspected of shooting eight people Sunday at an apartment complex in San Diego.
Police tweeted a person is in custody.
An active shooter in Dallas has shot a Dallas Fire and Rescue paramedic. Police have a house surrounded.
More than 200 pounds of marijuana was discovered during a traffic stop over the weekend in Childress County.
The Better Business Bureau is hosting a marketing seminar to help grow your online presence.
