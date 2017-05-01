Manhunt Monday

Police say officers shot and killed an armed man suspected of shooting eight people Sunday at an apartment complex in San Diego.
Police say officers shot and killed an armed man suspected of shooting eight people Sunday at an apartment complex in San Diego.
KEYE-TV our CBS affiliate in Austin is reporting the Austin-Travis County EMS is responding to a stabbing on the University of Texas campus near Gregory Gym.
KEYE-TV our CBS affiliate in Austin is reporting the Austin-Travis County EMS is responding to a stabbing on the University of Texas campus near Gregory Gym.
Police tweeted a person is in custody.
Police tweeted a person is in custody.
An active shooter in Dallas has shot a Dallas Fire and Rescue paramedic. Police have a house surrounded.
An active shooter in Dallas has shot a Dallas Fire and Rescue paramedic. Police have a house surrounded.
More than 200 pounds of marijuana was discovered during a traffic stop over the weekend in Childress County.
More than 200 pounds of marijuana was discovered during a traffic stop over the weekend in Childress County.