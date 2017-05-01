Wichita Falls Police need your help finding this week's Manhunt Monday suspect.

DeVonte Demon Marshal, 20, is wanted for Burglary of a Habitation.

Marshal stands five feet nine inches tall and weighs 185 pounds.

If you know where he is you are asked to give Crime Stoppers a call at 940-322-9888.

You never have to give your name and if your tip help leads to his arrest it could earn you a cash reward.

