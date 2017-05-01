BBB Bureau Briefs: upcoming marketing seminar

The Better Business Bureau is hosting a marketing seminar to help grow your online presence.

Monica Horton stopped by on Monday to talk about this informational event that will be held on July 13th.

It will be at Midwestern State University at the Dillard College of Business. It will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

If you register by May 17th it is $99 to attend. If you register after that date the price goes up to $165.

