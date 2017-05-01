217 pound of marijuana seized during traffic stop in Childress Co.

More than 200 pounds of marijuana was discovered during a traffic stop over the weekend in Childress County.

DPS Troopers stopped an RV on southbound U.S. 287 just after noon near Childress for a traffic violation.

Nine cellophane-wrapped bundles of marijuana hidden in false compartments inside the RV were found. Law enforcement officials said the 217 pounds of marijuana is worth $1.3 million.

The driver, Breanna Leigh Prado, 26, or Huntsville, Alabama was arrested and charged with Possession of Marijuana. Prado was taken to the Childress County Jail.

Officials said the drugs were likely being transported from Phoenix, Arizona to Huntsville, Alabama.

