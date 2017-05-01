Very Warm Tuesday, Then Cold Front

This afternoon will be quite a bit warmer than yesterday with highs in the upper 80s across much of north Texas. The weather headline over the next twenty four hours is centered on a cold front which will sweep through Wednesday morning. The front will bring strong north winds, cooler temperatures and a chance of rain. In fact, it may be our only good chance of rain for the week. Get ready for strong winds out of the north tomorrow. And, after chilly, rainy weather this past weekend, the coming weekend is looking sunny and warm.

John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist