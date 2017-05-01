$12,500 being offered to find man on Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive list

A reward for the information that will lead to the capture of a south Texas man has been increased to $12,500. Agapito Salinas, 45, is a confirmed Texas Syndicate gang member and is wanted for a parole violation. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

Salinas has been wanted since April 2015 and has ties to Brownsville and the state of Georgia.

In 2003, Salinas was convicted in Dallas County of Aggravated Robbery and was sentenced to 15 years. In the 1990s Salinas also served time in prison on multiple occasions for drug and burglary convictions.

Salinas stands five feet nine inches tall and weighs 185 pounds.

He has tattoos of teardrops near both of his eyes; a tattoo of a cross on his forehead; a tattoo of a star on his chin and multiple other tattoos on his neck, chest, hands, arms and legs.

Salinas is known by the nickname "pito" and may wear glasses. If you know where he below is a list of ways you can notify authorities.

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Text the letters "DPS" – followed by your tip – to 274637 (CRIMES) from your cell phone.Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip at http://www.facebook.com/texas10mostwanted by clicking the "SUBMIT A TIP" link (under the "About" section).

Submit a tip through the DPS Mobile App. The app is currently available for iPhone users on the Apple App Store: (https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/texas-dps/id902092368?mt=8) and for Android users on Google Play: (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.microassist.texasdps&hl=en).

