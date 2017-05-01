Hometown Pride Tour: Cruisin' Nocona - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Hometown Pride Tour: Cruisin' Nocona

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
NOCONA, TX (KAUZ) -

Our Hometown Pride Tour continues this week in Nocona, Texas.

Several people stopped by our Newschannel 6 studios to talk about the Cruisin' Nocona car event this weekend. 

