Wildcats edge Panthers for 3rd in 9-2A baseball

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Seymour's Tristan Shumate leads off of first in the 2nd inning on Monday / Source: KAUZ
ARCHER CITY, TX (KAUZ) -

District 9-2A

Seymour     3 (9-5)
Archer City  8 (10-4)
SEY: Curtis McGough 2-R HR
AC: clinches 3rd seed in 9-2A

