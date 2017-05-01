Graham ISD: graduate killed in UT stabbing

The Graham Independent School District has released a statement saying a former student was killed in a stabbing at the University of Texas at Austin Monday afternoon.

Harrison Brown has been identified as the person that lost his life when 21 year old Kendrex White attacked four people on the campus of the University of Texas with a bowie knife, according to police.

The district expressed their condolences on their Facebook page:

White's three other victims were taken to the hospital and are being treated for their wounds.

A motive for the attack has not been released at this time.

On the Rompin Stompin Big Blue Band's Facebook page, the Graham High School band, this statement was made following Brown's death.

"Though many of you have heard by now, it is with great sadness that we pass along the news of Harrison Brown's passing. He was taken from us in a senseless act of violence on the University of Texas campus earlier today. In the morning, we will visit at the beginning of first period. Following that, we will rehearse, as it is a fitting honor to his memory. Music and our bond as musicians is something that cannot be taken away and has an enormous ability to comfort and heal. Hold our RSB3 family close. Your directors love you more than you can imagine. See you in the morning."

