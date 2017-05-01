4B holds public hearing on Hotel and Conference Center project

The Wichita Falls 4B Sales Tax Board held a public hearing Monday night.

The hearing gave the community a chance to speak out on a loan that would help build a full service hotel and convention center in downtown Wichita Falls.

The project is expected to cost nearly $28 million.

$18 million will be paid for by Gatehouse Capitol.

The remaining $11.1 million will be paid by the city of Wichita Falls through a 4B sales tax loan.

Some of the topics discussed tonight included the hotels location, future convention opportunity and using the project to grow the downtown.

The next step for this project will be for the 4B board to approve this loan.

From there that loan must be approved by the Wichita Falls City Council.

