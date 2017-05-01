High winds cause problems for some Texoma homeowners - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

High winds cause problems for some Texoma homeowners

By Danielle Malagarie, Reporter, Weekend Anchor
Connect
(Source:KAUZ) (Source:KAUZ)
CITY VIEW, TX (KAUZ) -

Many Texomans are cleaning up on Monday after high winds leave behind a lot of damage.

Wind speeds on Sunday got up to more than 50 mph. One man who lives in City View had dozens of shingles ripped off his roof. He estimates it will cost about $900 to repair.  

That homeowner said it sounded like a tornado was ripping through his neighborhood. Right next door to his home in a neighbor's backyard a shed was flipped over on its side.

Jacking Lenehan, who lives in Wichita Falls, is calling herself fortunate after multiple tree branches were knocked down in her yard missing her house.

“When we woke up this morning there was a branch line across the driveway, so that had to be taken out before people can go to work,” said Lenehan.

Lenehan said multiple trees were damaged by the winds, and she is not sure if any of the shingles on her roof were damaged but is going to have it looked at.

Many others have a lot of debris to deal with including residents near Elizabeth Ave. and Pearl Ave. where tree limbs were down near the road and in people’s yards.

One tree trimming business owner has some advice to avoid falling victim to fallen tree branches.

They say doing some upkeep on the trees in your yard every year can prevent property damage and save you thousands of dollars.

Adding checking the health of your trees and trimming excess or dead branches is also key because rotten trees can not handle high winds.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved
 

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • House GOP takes first steps to undo financial law

    House GOP takes first steps to undo financial law

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 3:33 PM EDT2017-05-02 19:33:08 GMT
    Tuesday, May 2 2017 3:33 PM EDT2017-05-02 19:33:08 GMT

    Republicans who eagerly awaited a GOP president to take a heavy knife to many of the regulatory requirements for banks, insurers and other financial institutions finally get their chance.

    Republicans who eagerly awaited a GOP president to take a heavy knife to many of the regulatory requirements for banks, insurers and other financial institutions finally get their chance.

  • Phone for you, Mr President: Trump, Putin call set Tuesday

    Phone for you, Mr President: Trump, Putin call set Tuesday

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 3:33 PM EDT2017-05-02 19:33:05 GMT
    Tuesday, May 2 2017 3:33 PM EDT2017-05-02 19:33:05 GMT

    President Donald Trump has scheduled another phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

    President Donald Trump has scheduled another phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

  • Car burglary suspect in jail after arrest

    Car burglary suspect in jail after arrest

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 3:23 PM EDT2017-05-02 19:23:38 GMT
    Steve Randall Tatum (Source WFPD)Steve Randall Tatum (Source WFPD)

    A suspected car burglar is behind bars after a car was found damaged along Jacksboro Highway. 

    A suspected car burglar is behind bars after a car was found damaged along Jacksboro Highway. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly