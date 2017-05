HS diamond playoff pairings: week of May 4-6

Softball

Reg. I-4A

Graham vs Alvarado:

Game 1: 7 p.m. Friday at FW Castleberry

Game 2: TBD Saturday at Weatherford HS

Game 3: 30 minutes after Game 2 (if necessary)

Vernon vs Mineral Wells

Game 1: 5 p.m. Friday in Henrietta

Game 2: Noon Saturday in Henrietta

Game 3: 30 minutes after Game 2 (if necessary)

Reg. I-3A

#8 Henrietta vs Colorado City:

Game 1: 5 p.m. Friday in Breckenridge

Game 2: Game 3: 30 minutes after Game 1

Game 3: 11 a.m. Saturday in Breckenridge (if necessary)

Reg. I-2A

#6 Petrolia vs Mason:

Game 1: 6 p.m. Friday in Eastland

Game 2: 1 p.m. Saturday in Eastland

Game 3: 30 minutes after Game 2 (if necessary)

Archer City vs Ozona:

Game 1: 7 p.m. Friday in Snyder

Game 2: 1 p.m. Saturday in Snyder

Game 3: 30 minutes after Game 2 (if necessary)

Windthorst vs Miles:

Game 1: 4 p.m. Friday in Hawley

Game 2: 8 p.m. Friday in Hawley

Game 3: 11 a.m. Saturday in Hawley (if necessary)

TAPPS Div. IV

Notre Dame vs Dallas 1st Baptist:

1 Game: 6 p.m. Tuesday in Decatur

Baseball

Reg. I-5A

#6 Rider vs Chisholm Trail:

Game 1: 7:30 p.m. Fri at WF Hoskins Field

Game 2: 11 a.m. Saturday at Chisholm Trail

Game 3: 30 minutes after Game 2 (if necessary)

Reg. I-4A

Iowa Park vs Snyder

Game 1: 5 p.m. Friday in Mineral Wells

Game 2: 7 p.m. Friday in Mineral Wells

Game 3: Noon Saturday in Mineral Wells (if necessary)

Burkburnett vs Sweetwater:

1 Game: 2 p.m. Saturday in Brock

Graham vs Brownwood:

Game 1: 2:30 p.m. Friday in Brock

Game 2: Noon Saturday in Azle

Game 3: 30 minutes after Game 2 (if necessary)

Vernon vs #2 Abilene Wylie:

Game 1: 5 p.m. Friday at WF Hoskins Field

Game 2: 11 a.m. Saturday at WF Hoskins Field

Game 3: 30 minutes after Game 2 (if necessary)

Reg. I-3A

Holliday vs Breckenridge:

Game 1: 6 p.m. Friday in Graham

Game 2: 1 p.m. Saturday in Graham

Game 3: 30 minutes after Game 2 (if necessary)

Reg. II-2A

Windthorst vs Collinsville:

Game 1: 6 p.m. Thursday in Bowie

Game 2: 5 p.m. Friday in Bowie

Game 3: 10 a.m. Saturday in Bowie (if necessary)

Petrolia vs Alvord:

Game 1: 8 p.m. Friday

Game 2: 4 p.m. Saturday in Graham (after Holliday-Breckenridge)

Game 3: 30 minutes after Game 2 (if necessary)

Archer City winner vs #11 Lindsay:

Game 1: 6 p.m. Friday at Lindsay

Game 2: 3 p.m. Saturday at WF Hoskins Field

Game 3: 30 minutes after Game 2 (if necessary)

Seymour vs #1 Muenster:

Game 1: 8 p.m. Friday in Bowie

Game 2: 1 p.m. Saturday in Bowie

Game 3: 30 minutes after Game 2 (if necessary)

Reg. II-1A

Northside vs Saint Jo:

1 Game: 5 p.m. Friday at WF City View HS

Copyright 2017 KAUZ Sports All Rights Reserved