Nearly 20 pounds of marijuana seized in Electra

President Donald Trump has scheduled another phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
A suspected car burglar is behind bars after a car was found damaged along Jacksboro Highway.
Republicans who eagerly awaited a GOP president to take a heavy knife to many of the regulatory requirements for banks, insurers and other financial institutions finally get their chance.
The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Health District wants your help in the Healthiest Cities & Counties Challenge.
President Donald Trump's administration is preparing to roll back some nutrition standards for federally-subsidized school meals, a key part of former first lady Michelle Obama's legacy.
