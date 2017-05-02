Nearly 20 pounds of marijuana seized in Electra

A traffic stop in Electra lands a 25-year-old man behind bars for Possession of Marijuana.

On April 14th an Electra Police Officer searched a vehicle Jeremy Jamal Sheppard was driving. The officer found a red suitcase in the back seat that contained 17 vacuum sealed plastic bags with a green leafy substance inside.

Sheppard admitted to the officers on scene that he was in possession of the marijuana found inside his vehicle. Sheppard was taken to the Electra Police Department before being transported to the Wichita County Jail.

The 17 vacuum sealed bags were tested by a lieutenant and the results came back revealing the total weight was 18.5 pounds of marijuana.

