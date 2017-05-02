The Real Chisholm Trail Symposium is Saturday - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

The Real Chisholm Trail Symposium is Saturday

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Connect
(Source: KAUZ) (Source: KAUZ)
SAINT JO, TX (KAUZ) -

History is told in many forms through a lot of interpretations, Saint Jo Chamber of Commerce is hoping to set the record straight.

Tom Weger spoke to Ava Van Valen about The Real Chisholm Trail Symposium on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

This event will show the real history behind the famous cattle drive that parts of Texas and Oklahoma are known for.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • House GOP takes first steps to undo financial law

    House GOP takes first steps to undo financial law

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 3:33 PM EDT2017-05-02 19:33:08 GMT
    Tuesday, May 2 2017 3:33 PM EDT2017-05-02 19:33:08 GMT

    Republicans who eagerly awaited a GOP president to take a heavy knife to many of the regulatory requirements for banks, insurers and other financial institutions finally get their chance.

    Republicans who eagerly awaited a GOP president to take a heavy knife to many of the regulatory requirements for banks, insurers and other financial institutions finally get their chance.

  • Phone for you, Mr President: Trump, Putin call set Tuesday

    Phone for you, Mr President: Trump, Putin call set Tuesday

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 3:33 PM EDT2017-05-02 19:33:05 GMT
    Tuesday, May 2 2017 3:33 PM EDT2017-05-02 19:33:05 GMT

    President Donald Trump has scheduled another phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

    President Donald Trump has scheduled another phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

  • Car burglary suspect in jail after arrest

    Car burglary suspect in jail after arrest

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 3:23 PM EDT2017-05-02 19:23:38 GMT
    Steve Randall Tatum (Source WFPD)Steve Randall Tatum (Source WFPD)

    A suspected car burglar is behind bars after a car was found damaged along Jacksboro Highway. 

    A suspected car burglar is behind bars after a car was found damaged along Jacksboro Highway. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly