32.2 grams of meth found in Electra home

A call about a missing dog leads to an arrest for drugs in Electra.

On April 10th an Electra Police Officer was called out to a home in the 500 block of N Waggoner in reference to a missing dog that belongs to someone else, possibly located at this residence.

Officers said when Zachary Louis Green, 33, opened the door the officer smelled a strong odor of marijuana.

The officer asked to search the residence and was given permission by Green. When the officer entered the residence he observed a marijuana smoking pipe on the nightstand in a front bedroom.

Green told officers his roommate has just finished smoking marijuana.

During the search, Green told officers he had a handgun under his mattress in his bedroom.

While retrieving the gun an officer also located a sock rolled up and a small clear plastic baggie containing a white crystal substance on a shelf on the dresser.

Inside the rolled up sock was a larger clear plastic baggie containing more of a white crystal substance along with smaller baggies that had nothing in them. A measuring scale was also found in the bedroom.

Green was arrested for Manufacture or Delivery PG1 and taken to jail. The substance tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed 32.2 grams.

