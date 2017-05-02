Cruisin' Nocona begins Thursday - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Cruisin' Nocona begins Thursday

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Connect
(Source: KAUZ) (Source: KAUZ)
NOCONA, TX (KAUZ) -

If you are looking for some fast cars, then check out Cruisin' Nocona this Thursday through Saturday.

Tony Dirker stopped by on Tuesday to give us all the details for this fun filled weekend taking place in downtown Nocona.

There will be an auction, burnout contest and of course nice rides.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • House GOP takes first steps to undo financial law

    House GOP takes first steps to undo financial law

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 3:31 PM EDT2017-05-02 19:31:53 GMT
    Tuesday, May 2 2017 3:31 PM EDT2017-05-02 19:31:53 GMT

    Republicans who eagerly awaited a GOP president to take a heavy knife to many of the regulatory requirements for banks, insurers and other financial institutions finally get their chance.

    Republicans who eagerly awaited a GOP president to take a heavy knife to many of the regulatory requirements for banks, insurers and other financial institutions finally get their chance.

  • Phone for you, Mr President: Trump, Putin call set Tuesday

    Phone for you, Mr President: Trump, Putin call set Tuesday

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 3:25 PM EDT2017-05-02 19:25:22 GMT
    Tuesday, May 2 2017 3:29 PM EDT2017-05-02 19:29:33 GMT

    President Donald Trump has scheduled another phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

    President Donald Trump has scheduled another phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

  • Car burglary suspect in jail after arrest

    Car burglary suspect in jail after arrest

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 3:23 PM EDT2017-05-02 19:23:38 GMT
    Steve Randall Tatum (Source WFPD)Steve Randall Tatum (Source WFPD)

    A suspected car burglar is behind bars after a car was found damaged along Jacksboro Highway. 

    A suspected car burglar is behind bars after a car was found damaged along Jacksboro Highway. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly