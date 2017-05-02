Candlelight vigil to honor slain UT student set for tonight in Graham

The Graham High School Student Council is holding a candlelight vigil tonight to honor the life of Harrison Brown.

Brown, a graduate or Graham High School, died after being stabbed by Kendrex White, 21, on campus at the University of Texas.

The vigil is being held at Newton Field. All students, community members, and those touched by Harrison Brown are invited to join.

A release sent to Newschannel 6 said gates will open at 7:30 p.m. and the vigil will begin at 8:00 p.m.

A release sent to Newschannel 6 said gates will open at 7:30 p.m. and the vigil will begin at 8:00 p.m.

