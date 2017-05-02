Participate in the Healthiest Cities & Counties Challenge

The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Health District wants your help in the Healthiest Cities & Counties Challenge.

Health department officials sent out the press release below to encourage you to think about ways to be active and lead healthier lifestyles.

Physical Fitness and Sports Month

After a relatively mild winter, warmer weather is finally here, and it is time to have some fun outdoors. Whether you love to swim, hike or take walks, the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District encourages you to stay fit and active as a part of Physical Fitness and Sports Month.

This May, your Health District offers a few tips as part of the Healthiest Cities & Counties Challenge to help you work healthy habits into even the busiest schedule. Remember, it is never too early to start thinking about how you can improve your health.

Find a fun way to exercise. Being physically active is important to prevent heart disease and stroke, the nation's No. 1 and No. 5 killers. The approaching summer season provides many new options for exercise. Visit a local pool and commit to a few laps. Meet your friends for a friendly game of basketball or soccer. A 20-minute walk or jog around the neighborhood will also get your heart pumping. Be sure to stay hydrated with plenty of water.

Take advantage of local resources. Being active is important for your overall well-being. When you combine that with a healthy diet, and avoiding tobacco in all its forms, you can reduce your risk for heart disease, cancer, diabetes, and other chronic diseases. Wichita County has a wide array of activities for you and your family to enjoy. In fact, one of the best-kept secrets is our amazing trail system. At just over 18 miles and growing, the Circle Trail is a unique local resource providing a safe route to run, walk or bike from one end of the city to the other without having to cross any major roadways. You can learn more about the Circle Trail at wftrailsystem.com. Also, visit wcresources.org to learn about activities available locally or download the app, Wellness Resources Wichita Cty.

Stay consistent. Between family vacations and the occasional fishing trip, it can be easy to get off your normal schedule in the summer. Maintaining your body's health requires consistency. At least 25 minutes of vigorous aerobic activity at least three days a week is necessary for overall health, according to the American Heart Association.

Use these simple steps to start Physical Fitness and Sports Month strong and encourage your family and friends to join in! It's always easier when you have someone to hold you accountable. Here at the Health District, we are working to improve the health of Wichita County residents all year long. As part of our mission to prevent illness and injury, promote health and safety and protect our community members, we joined the Healthiest Cities & Counties Challenge, an initiative of the Aetna Foundation, the American Public Health Association and the National Association of Counties to improve community health nationwide. To learn more about our work or for more information on how you can get involved, visit www.health.wichitafallstx.gov.

