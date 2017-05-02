Car burglary suspect in jail after arrest - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Car burglary suspect in jail after arrest

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
Steve Randall Tatum (Source WFPD) Steve Randall Tatum (Source WFPD)
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

A suspected car burglar is behind bars after a car was found damaged along Jacksboro Highway.

On Monday, police were called to the 2800 block of Jacksboro Highway after residents found a red Camaro which appeared to be ransacked and damaged. Police contacted the vehicle owner who described some of the missing items.

Witnesses were able to give officers a description of a suspect and police located the man walking nearby.

Officers contacted the suspect, identified as Steve Randall Tatum and located some of those items in his possession.

Tatum was arrested for burglary of a vehicle.

