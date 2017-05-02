MSU student reviews books for thousands on YouTube

A Midwestern State University sophomore found her own spot on the internet.

Whitney Atkinson is a Youtuber who reviews books. She started her Youtube channel, Whitty Novels, in the summer of 2013 and it's grown to more than 45,000 subscribers.

She learned about the Youtube book reviewing community through the suggestions while she looked for one of her favorite books "Fault in Our Stars," by John Green.

She said she always wanted to do something with books that shows off her own character.

"That medium really never existed until I realized that there's an entire part of Youtube that existed where people just talked about books," Atkinson said. "I found that one day and said 'that's where I want to be. That's what the goal is.'"

Many of the books she reviews she gets for free from publishers. She's even helped influence changes to a popular romance novel that she felt had a toxic relationship.

"She's going to change that scene and she's going to edit that scene make it not as bad sounding," Atkinson said. "I had more problems with the book than just that but I think that's a massive step forward."

She shares her personal life on her videos along with her book reviews and now she has a devoted fan base.

"It's like having a second family," Atkinson said. She said gets welcomed by her followers every day. "All these subscribers and all those followers who greet me every morning and say goodnight every night."

One of those followers is her roommate.

Atkinson said her roommate messaged her on Twitter after Atkinson announced she was accepted to MSU. "She said 'hey, I'm going there too and that's really exciting. We should get to know each other.'"

She said her favorite book series is "Shatter Me," by Tahereh Mafi. She said she makes a little more than $150 dollars from her Youtube channel each month. That's enough for her groceries but she said it's not enough to pay for college.

You can watch her videos on her Youtube channel, Whitty Novels, or follow her on Twitter: @whittynovels.

