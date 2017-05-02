Man arrested for Indecent Exposure and more at Lucy Park

A Wichita Falls man is behind bars after police were called out to Lucy Park Monday evening.

Just before 7:00 p.m. officers were dispatched to the duck pond at Lucy Park after a caller reported seeing a man exposing himself near the restrooms in that area.

When police arrived at the scene they found Jimmy Stevens, 54, in his vehicle that was parked outside the restrooms.

According to the arrest affidavit, Stevens' pants were undone and the zipper was down. Officers said his pants were pushed down to around his mid thigh and his shirt was pulled over his crotch area.

A glass pipe was also seen laying on top of a computer travel bag inside the vehicle.

Stevens was immediately detained and searched. During a search of his vehicle a working digital scale, several baggies of different sizes, a clear plastic baggie containing a clear crystallized substance, and $960 in cash was found.

A field test of the substance came back positive for methamphetamine and weighed 3.5 grams. Stevens was arrested and hauled off to the Wichita County Jail.

Stevens is charged with Indecent Exposure and Manufacture Delivery Substance PG1

