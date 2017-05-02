Teen charged with Possession of Child Pornography - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Teen charged with Possession of Child Pornography

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Chad Dustin Gifford (Source: KAUZ) Chad Dustin Gifford (Source: KAUZ)
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

A 17-year-old from Wichita Falls is behind bars a little less than a month and a half after an investigation into child pornography began.

On March 20th a Crime Stoppers tip was received about Chad Dustin Gifford, 17, possessing child pornography on his cell phone. Gifford was located at his school and escorted to the office by school personnel and his cell phone was detained. 

A detective met with Gifford, and according to the arrest affidavit, Gifford signed a consent form for his cell phone to be searched. 

The analysis search of Gifford's phone revealed multiple images and videos of known child pornography files and suspected files of interest that are believed to be child pornography of children under 18.

The arrest documents said a video depicts a known child victim who is believed to be under the age of ten. Gifford was arrested on Monday and taken to the

Wichita County Jail. He is charged with five counts of Possession of Child Pornography and has a bond of $25,000. 

