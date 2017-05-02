Christmas Angel Statue to be placed behind MPEC

On Monday Newschannel 6 brought you a story about Vern and Bianka Landavazo and what they are doing to try and bring a Christmas Box Angel to Wichita Falls.

That included getting approval from the city of Wichita Falls to place the statue behind the MPEC near the Wichita River.

On Tuesday councilors approved that request.

Jesse Brown, the cities District 4 Councilor, said the Landavazo's reached out to him about the request and is excited for this addition to the city.

"They are the one's who found this," Councilor Brown said. "They are the one's who brought it to me and this council. If the credit goes anywhere, it goes to Bianka and Vern. They are making a difference in our community and I encourage all citizens to do that."

The angel statue will be for anyone to visit who has lost a loved one and is meant to provide hope, comfort, and healing.

