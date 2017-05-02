UPDATE: Four charged in murder of Nathan Ewing - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

UPDATE: Four charged in murder of Nathan Ewing

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: KAUZ) (Source: KAUZ)
(Source: Nathaniel William Ewing's Facebook) (Source: Nathaniel William Ewing's Facebook)
NORMAN. OK (KAUZ) -

All four suspects arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of OU student and Iowa Park native Nathan Ewing have been charged with murder. 

Tyrek Ladarius Turner, 20, Armani Ashanti Morgan, 19, James Arion Smith, 17, and Cody Eli Turbeville, 17, have each been charged with one count of Felony Murder in the First Degree. 

Newschannel 6 has obtained the arrest affidavits for each individual. 

In court documents, police say that Ewing and a friend had been talking to Smith via Snapchat about purchasing marijuana from Smith. The suspects then allegedly came up with the plan to rob Ewing and his friend after setting up a meeting to make the marijuana purchase.

Police say when the men met in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Norman, Oklahoma, two of the suspects attempted to rob Ewing and his friend. That is when Ewing was shot in the abdomen after an altercation.

Ewing was transported to Norman Regional Hospital where he later died of his injuries. 

Copyright 2017 KAUZ. All Rights Reserved.

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Top senator says public faith in FBI has been tested lately

    Top senator says public faith in FBI has been tested lately

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 10:52 AM EDT2017-05-03 14:52:51 GMT
    Wednesday, May 3 2017 10:54 AM EDT2017-05-03 14:54:25 GMT
    FBI Director James Comey is facing hours of questioning from a Senate committee _ and he's bound to be asked about the bureau's investigation into potential coordination between President Donald Trump's election...
    FBI Director James Comey is facing hours of questioning from a Senate committee _ and he's bound to be asked about the bureau's investigation into potential coordination between President Donald Trump's election campaign and Russia.

  • Hey kids, salt stays and grains go in school meals

    Hey kids, salt stays and grains go in school meals

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 10:53 AM EDT2017-05-03 14:53:54 GMT
    Wednesday, May 3 2017 10:55 AM EDT2017-05-03 14:55:41 GMT
    Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue goes though the lunch line to have lunch with students at the Catoctin Elementary School in Leesburg, Va., Monday, May 1, 2017. (Source: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue goes though the lunch line to have lunch with students at the Catoctin Elementary School in Leesburg, Va., Monday, May 1, 2017. (Source: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

    President Donald Trump's administration is preparing to roll back some nutrition standards for federally-subsidized school meals, a key part of former first lady Michelle Obama's legacy.

    President Donald Trump's administration is preparing to roll back some nutrition standards for federally-subsidized school meals, a key part of former first lady Michelle Obama's legacy.

  • Backed by GOP leaders, moderate offers health bill revision

    Backed by GOP leaders, moderate offers health bill revision

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 4:53 AM EDT2017-05-03 08:53:00 GMT
    Wednesday, May 3 2017 4:53 AM EDT2017-05-03 08:53:00 GMT
    The bill is a top priority for President Donald Trump and House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., since it embodies a long-standing GOP pledge to annul much of former President Barack Obama's health care law. (Source: Raycom Media)The bill is a top priority for President Donald Trump and House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., since it embodies a long-standing GOP pledge to annul much of former President Barack Obama's health care law. (Source: Raycom Media)

    A respected moderate Republican lawmaker has dealt a significant blow to the languishing House GOP health care bill.

    A respected moderate Republican lawmaker has dealt a significant blow to the languishing House GOP health care bill.

    •   
Powered by Frankly