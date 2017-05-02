UPDATE: Four charged in murder of Nathan Ewing

All four suspects arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of OU student and Iowa Park native Nathan Ewing have been charged with murder.

Tyrek Ladarius Turner, 20, Armani Ashanti Morgan, 19, James Arion Smith, 17, and Cody Eli Turbeville, 17, have each been charged with one count of Felony Murder in the First Degree.

Newschannel 6 has obtained the arrest affidavits for each individual.

In court documents, police say that Ewing and a friend had been talking to Smith via Snapchat about purchasing marijuana from Smith. The suspects then allegedly came up with the plan to rob Ewing and his friend after setting up a meeting to make the marijuana purchase.

Police say when the men met in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Norman, Oklahoma, two of the suspects attempted to rob Ewing and his friend. That is when Ewing was shot in the abdomen after an altercation.

Ewing was transported to Norman Regional Hospital where he later died of his injuries.

