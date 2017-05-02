Wichita Falls creates Downtown Development Steering Committee - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Wichita Falls creates Downtown Development Steering Committee

By Alex Achten, Reporter
Connect
Downtown Wichita Falls Downtown Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Wichita Falls city leaders are continuing their efforts to revitalize downtown.

On Tuesday councilors appointed and created a Downtown Development Steering Committee.

The 11 member group consists of Mayor Stephen Santellana, city councilors, 4B and Downtown Development members, along with downtown property owners and Chamber of Commerce members.

The group will lead the city in their downtown development goals over the next 18 months.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ News All Rights Reserved

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Top senator says public faith in FBI has been tested lately

    Top senator says public faith in FBI has been tested lately

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 10:52 AM EDT2017-05-03 14:52:51 GMT
    Wednesday, May 3 2017 10:54 AM EDT2017-05-03 14:54:25 GMT
    FBI Director James Comey is facing hours of questioning from a Senate committee _ and he's bound to be asked about the bureau's investigation into potential coordination between President Donald Trump's election...
    FBI Director James Comey is facing hours of questioning from a Senate committee _ and he's bound to be asked about the bureau's investigation into potential coordination between President Donald Trump's election campaign and Russia.

  • Hey kids, salt stays and grains go in school meals

    Hey kids, salt stays and grains go in school meals

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 10:53 AM EDT2017-05-03 14:53:54 GMT
    Wednesday, May 3 2017 10:55 AM EDT2017-05-03 14:55:41 GMT
    Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue goes though the lunch line to have lunch with students at the Catoctin Elementary School in Leesburg, Va., Monday, May 1, 2017. (Source: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue goes though the lunch line to have lunch with students at the Catoctin Elementary School in Leesburg, Va., Monday, May 1, 2017. (Source: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

    President Donald Trump's administration is preparing to roll back some nutrition standards for federally-subsidized school meals, a key part of former first lady Michelle Obama's legacy.

    President Donald Trump's administration is preparing to roll back some nutrition standards for federally-subsidized school meals, a key part of former first lady Michelle Obama's legacy.

  • Backed by GOP leaders, moderate offers health bill revision

    Backed by GOP leaders, moderate offers health bill revision

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 4:53 AM EDT2017-05-03 08:53:00 GMT
    Wednesday, May 3 2017 4:53 AM EDT2017-05-03 08:53:00 GMT
    The bill is a top priority for President Donald Trump and House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., since it embodies a long-standing GOP pledge to annul much of former President Barack Obama's health care law. (Source: Raycom Media)The bill is a top priority for President Donald Trump and House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., since it embodies a long-standing GOP pledge to annul much of former President Barack Obama's health care law. (Source: Raycom Media)

    A respected moderate Republican lawmaker has dealt a significant blow to the languishing House GOP health care bill.

    A respected moderate Republican lawmaker has dealt a significant blow to the languishing House GOP health care bill.

    •   
Powered by Frankly