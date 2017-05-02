Wichita Falls creates Downtown Development Steering Committee

Wichita Falls city leaders are continuing their efforts to revitalize downtown.

On Tuesday councilors appointed and created a Downtown Development Steering Committee.

The 11 member group consists of Mayor Stephen Santellana, city councilors, 4B and Downtown Development members, along with downtown property owners and Chamber of Commerce members.

The group will lead the city in their downtown development goals over the next 18 months.

