Cold Front Brings Strong Winds, Cooler Temperatures

A cold front will sweep through Texoma this morning bringing a slight chance of rain and a strong north winds. After highs near 90 yesterday, today will be noticeably cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Today's rain chances are slight at best. Places like Jacksboro and Bowie could see thunderstorms this morning. Tomorrow we get more sunshine and a little less wind with highs in the 70s. The best news in the seven day is the weekend forecast. After cloudy, windy and cool weather last weekend, this weekend will be very nice with sunshine, a south breeze and highs near 80. It might be the middle of next week before rain chances return.

John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist