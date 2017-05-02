Wichita Falls close to issuing Certificate of Obligation for new convention center

President Donald Trump's administration is preparing to roll back some nutrition standards for federally-subsidized school meals, a key part of former first lady Michelle Obama's legacy.
A respected moderate Republican lawmaker has dealt a significant blow to the languishing House GOP health care bill.
Republicans who eagerly awaited a GOP president to take a heavy knife to many of the regulatory requirements for banks, insurers and other financial institutions finally get their chance.
President Donald Trump has scheduled another phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
