WF councilors having doubt over Professional Dr. apartment redev

WF councilors having doubt over Professional Dr. apartment redevelopments

By Alex Achten, Reporter
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Councilors have serious concerns over an outside group's desire to redevelop the Highpoint Village and Country Park apartments on Professional Drive.

Tuesday they tabled three resolutions to allow a developer to apply for housing tax credits to fix up the complexes.

Wichita Falls District 4 Councilor, Jesse Brown, said many are having trouble supporting the projects because those properties would have no property tax for 99 years.

"Although there is a huge need for reinvesting in these affordable housing units, is it justifiable for the rest of the city tax payers to finance that," Councilor Brown asked.

Councilors decided to table the resolutions two weeks to see if there is a way to redevelop the properties and not lose funds.

Councilor Brown said they do love the idea of improving that area.

