Burkburnett's Case Caldwell signs with Midwestern State Basketball

Burkburnett senior Case Caldwell signed Tuesday to play basketball at Midwestern State University!
For the fourth time in five years, Midwestern State will get the chance to display its talents on the national stage as the 15th-ranked Mustangs grinded out a 5-1 victory over No. 24 Dallas Baptist in the NCAA South Central Region #2 Championship Monday afternoon at the MSU Tennis Center
Watch highlights of Archer City's win over Seymour in the regular-season finale for both teams!
Complete Texoma pairings for the Area Round of the softball playoffs and Bi-District round of the baseball playoffs!
