Burkburnett's Case Caldwell signs with Midwestern State Basketball

Burkburnett senior Case Caldwell signed Tuesday to play basketball at Midwestern State University. He joins another Texoma product, Hirschi's Trae Jones, who signed with the Mustangs last week.

Caldwell led the area in assists per game last year with 7.8 to go with 11.5 points, while shooting nearly 50% from the three-point line for the Bulldogs. He was a two-time unanimous all-District player for the Bulldogs after transferring from Archer City at the start of his junior year.

"Case is the ultimate team player whose toughness and character are something that we can't replace," said Head Coach Danny Nix. "He is one of the best point guards we have had at Burkburnett."

Click on the video player above to hear from Case about what the MSU coaching staff liked about his game, and what he thinks he still needs to work on to be successful at the next level. Click on the player on the right to hear what Derrell Gibbs told him about playing at Midwestern.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ Sports All Rights Reserved