Burkburnett's Case Caldwell signs with Midwestern State Basketba - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Burkburnett's Case Caldwell signs with Midwestern State Basketball

By Quinton Walter, Sports Anchor, Reporter
Connect
Case Caldwell signs to play basketball at Midwestern State University. / Source: KAUZ Case Caldwell signs to play basketball at Midwestern State University. / Source: KAUZ
BURKBURNETT, TX (KAUZ) -

Burkburnett senior Case Caldwell signed Tuesday to play basketball at Midwestern State University. He joins another Texoma product, Hirschi's Trae Jones, who signed with the Mustangs last week.

Caldwell led the area in assists per game last year with 7.8 to go with 11.5 points, while shooting nearly 50% from the three-point line for the Bulldogs. He was a two-time unanimous all-District player for the Bulldogs after transferring from Archer City at the start of his junior year.

"Case is the ultimate team player whose toughness and character are something that we can't replace," said Head Coach Danny Nix. "He is one of the best point guards we have had at Burkburnett."

Click on the video player above to hear from Case about what the MSU coaching staff liked about his game, and what he thinks he still needs to work on to be successful at the next level. Click on the player on the right to hear what Derrell Gibbs told him about playing at Midwestern.   

Copyright 2017 KAUZ Sports All Rights Reserved

  • SportsMore>>

  • Lady Knights fall in TAPPS Playoffs

    Lady Knights fall in TAPPS Playoffs

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 11:24 PM EDT2017-05-03 03:24:23 GMT
    Notre Dame softballNotre Dame softball
    TAPPS Area Round Dallas First Baptist   5 Notre Dame             4 Copyright 2017 KAUZ Sports All Rights Reserved
    TAPPS Area Round Dallas First Baptist   5 Notre Dame             4 Copyright 2017 KAUZ Sports All Rights Reserved

  • Burkburnett's Case Caldwell signs with Midwestern State Basketball

    Burkburnett's Case Caldwell signs with Midwestern State Basketball

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 11:53 PM EDT2017-05-03 03:53:14 GMT
    Case Caldwell signs to play basketball at Midwestern State University. / Source: KAUZCase Caldwell signs to play basketball at Midwestern State University. / Source: KAUZ

    Burkburnett senior Case Caldwell signed Tuesday to play basketball at Midwestern State University!

    Burkburnett senior Case Caldwell signed Tuesday to play basketball at Midwestern State University!

  • MSU women's tennis advances to Sweet 16 once again!

    MSU women's tennis advances to Sweet 16 once again!

    Monday, May 1 2017 9:53 PM EDT2017-05-02 01:53:01 GMT
    MSU's Eirini Kontaki delivers a serve in MSU's 5-1 win over Dallas Baptist Wednesday in the NCAA South Central Regional / Source: KAUZMSU's Eirini Kontaki delivers a serve in MSU's 5-1 win over Dallas Baptist Wednesday in the NCAA South Central Regional / Source: KAUZ

    For the fourth time in five years, Midwestern State will get the chance to display its talents on the national stage as the 15th-ranked Mustangs grinded out a 5-1 victory over No. 24 Dallas Baptist in the NCAA South Central Region #2 Championship Monday afternoon at the MSU Tennis Center

    For the fourth time in five years, Midwestern State will get the chance to display its talents on the national stage as the 15th-ranked Mustangs grinded out a 5-1 victory over No. 24 Dallas Baptist in the NCAA South Central Region #2 Championship Monday afternoon at the MSU Tennis Center

    •   
Powered by Frankly